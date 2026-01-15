Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

