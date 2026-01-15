Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,284,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 267,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,890.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 69,157 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,391,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 169,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.