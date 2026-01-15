Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 1 2 4 1 2.63 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $7.01, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given Tamino Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamino Minerals is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -2.15% -1.67% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Tamino Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$15.23 million ($0.50) -16.74 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

