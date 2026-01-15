Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider David Myles Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider David Myles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,935.64. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of OLMA stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olema Pharmaceuticals
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.