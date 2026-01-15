Nordea Investment Management AB Has $78.87 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $78,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

