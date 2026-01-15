Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,824.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $129,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,180.00.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

