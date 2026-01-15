Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 27,544 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 351,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Copper breakout & commodity tailwinds — Coverage highlights that copper is at or near record levels and that FCX is a clear way to play sustained copper demand and pricing, supporting investor bullishness. Read More.

Copper breakout & commodity tailwinds — Coverage highlights that copper is at or near record levels and that FCX is a clear way to play sustained copper demand and pricing, supporting investor bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America / red-hot metals pick — FCX appears on lists of top commodity/mining picks for 2026, which brings institutional interest and flows into the stock. Read More.

Bank of America / red-hot metals pick — FCX appears on lists of top commodity/mining picks for 2026, which brings institutional interest and flows into the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quant and model-driven buying — Seeking Alpha’s quant lists include Freeport among top names going into Q4 earnings, which can drive systematic/ETF flows and short-term momentum buying. Read More.

Quant and model-driven buying — Seeking Alpha’s quant lists include Freeport among top names going into Q4 earnings, which can drive systematic/ETF flows and short-term momentum buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout narrative — A Seeking Alpha piece frames FCX as having a “huge breakout,” attracting momentum traders and technical buyers who may add to the rally. Read More.

Technical breakout narrative — A Seeking Alpha piece frames FCX as having a “huge breakout,” attracting momentum traders and technical buyers who may add to the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is active but mixed — Benzinga’s compilation of 11 analyst ratings shows the stock is under close review; more upgrades or target raises would be bullish, but the item itself mainly signals attention. Read More.

Analyst coverage is active but mixed — Benzinga’s compilation of 11 analyst ratings shows the stock is under close review; more upgrades or target raises would be bullish, but the item itself mainly signals attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes heightened user interest and summarizes key facts — useful context for retail/institutional attention but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Zacks notes heightened user interest and summarizes key facts — useful context for retail/institutional attention but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term price note — Zacks also reported a recent uptick in the stock amid a broader market dip; that reflects today’s buying but is descriptive rather than a new fundamental change. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.