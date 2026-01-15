Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 33,446 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Pool Stock Up 1.3%

Pool stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $226.10 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

