Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,468,887 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1,068.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,887 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $73,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 204.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.93 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

