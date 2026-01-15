Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 19 target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security Stock Up 8.0%

CNS opened at GBX 12.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.31. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero’s industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available.

