Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 19 target price on the stock.
Corero Network Security Stock Up 8.0%
CNS opened at GBX 12.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.31. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.