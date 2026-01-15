Relx (LON:REL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,178 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,185.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL

Relx Trading Up 0.3%

About Relx

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 3,134 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,069.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,417.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,968 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,205. The company has a market cap of £57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.