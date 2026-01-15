COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,146 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 63,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
COREwafer Industries Stock Up 44.4%
OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. COREwafer Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
