COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,146 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COREwafer Industries Stock Up 44.4%

OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. COREwafer Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

COREwafer Industries Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

