Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Medline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medline

Medline Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Activity at Medline

NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $43.41 on Monday. Medline has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Mills acquired 2,586,206 shares of Medline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,999,974. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at $70,799,991. This represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

More Medline News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers initiated bullish coverage or set high price targets (Truist $52, Evercore $50, BTIG $50, Goldman $49, Sanford Bernstein $49, UBS $48, RBC $47, BMO $45, Leerink/Baird strong-buy). Those reports signal upward earnings/market-share expectations and provide concrete upside targets for investors, supporting the rally. Analyst Coverage & Targets (Benzinga)

Several major brokers initiated bullish coverage or set high price targets (Truist $52, Evercore $50, BTIG $50, Goldman $49, Sanford Bernstein $49, UBS $48, RBC $47, BMO $45, Leerink/Baird strong-buy). Those reports signal upward earnings/market-share expectations and provide concrete upside targets for investors, supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread coverage initiations across big banks (Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Rothschild/Redburn, BNP Paribas Exane) increase the stock’s visibility and institutional research footprint—likely to lift liquidity and investor interest over time but not an immediate fundamental change on its own. Coverage Initiations (AmericanBankingNews)

Widespread coverage initiations across big banks (Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Rothschild/Redburn, BNP Paribas Exane) increase the stock’s visibility and institutional research footprint—likely to lift liquidity and investor interest over time but not an immediate fundamental change on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage highlighting a strong market debut and “aging dividend” thematic interest has helped momentum traders and retail investors take notice; this amplifies the technical lift but is not new company-specific fundamental news. Market Debut Coverage (NAI500)

Press coverage highlighting a strong market debut and “aging dividend” thematic interest has helped momentum traders and retail investors take notice; this amplifies the technical lift but is not new company-specific fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Not all firms are uniformly bullish—BNP Paribas and Rothschild/Redb issued “hold” ratings for now. These more cautious views could cap near-term upside if other analysts temper forecasts or if results miss elevated expectations. Hold Ratings (Zacks)

Medline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.