Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Coupang Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,186,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,840,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Coupang by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 46,614,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coupang by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,510,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.