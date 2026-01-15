Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target to $50.00

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Get eToro Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on eToro Group

eToro Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. eToro Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eToro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in eToro Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 877,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,719 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter worth $43,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of eToro Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eToro Group by 136.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 308,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in eToro Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 103,788 shares during the period.

eToro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.