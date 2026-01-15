Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLN opened at $43.41 on Monday. Medline has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

In related news, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of Medline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. This represents a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers initiated bullish coverage or set high price targets (Truist $52, Evercore $50, BTIG $50, Goldman $49, Sanford Bernstein $49, UBS $48, RBC $47, BMO $45, Leerink/Baird strong-buy). Those reports signal upward earnings/market-share expectations and provide concrete upside targets for investors, supporting the rally. Analyst Coverage & Targets (Benzinga)

Several major brokers initiated bullish coverage or set high price targets (Truist $52, Evercore $50, BTIG $50, Goldman $49, Sanford Bernstein $49, UBS $48, RBC $47, BMO $45, Leerink/Baird strong-buy). Those reports signal upward earnings/market-share expectations and provide concrete upside targets for investors, supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread coverage initiations across big banks (Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Rothschild/Redburn, BNP Paribas Exane) increase the stock’s visibility and institutional research footprint—likely to lift liquidity and investor interest over time but not an immediate fundamental change on its own. Coverage Initiations (AmericanBankingNews)

Widespread coverage initiations across big banks (Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Rothschild/Redburn, BNP Paribas Exane) increase the stock’s visibility and institutional research footprint—likely to lift liquidity and investor interest over time but not an immediate fundamental change on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage highlighting a strong market debut and “aging dividend” thematic interest has helped momentum traders and retail investors take notice; this amplifies the technical lift but is not new company-specific fundamental news. Market Debut Coverage (NAI500)

Press coverage highlighting a strong market debut and “aging dividend” thematic interest has helped momentum traders and retail investors take notice; this amplifies the technical lift but is not new company-specific fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Not all firms are uniformly bullish—BNP Paribas and Rothschild/Redb issued “hold” ratings for now. These more cautious views could cap near-term upside if other analysts temper forecasts or if results miss elevated expectations. Hold Ratings (Zacks)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

