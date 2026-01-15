State Street (STT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 16th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $3.5682 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STT opened at $134.63 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on State Street from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in State Street by 45.7% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

