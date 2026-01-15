Insider Buying: Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £6,546.53 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,649 per share, for a total transaction of £6,546.53.

On Wednesday, December 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 410 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £6,560.

On Monday, November 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 355 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,850 per share, with a total value of £6,567.50.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,691.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,564 and a one year high of GBX 2,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,683.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,148.75.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

