PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 109,495 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 354,990 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ZROZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. 336,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,601. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

