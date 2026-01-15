Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 231,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 396,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UXIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Uxin in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Uxin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Uxin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Uxin

Uxin Trading Down 3.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.51 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.