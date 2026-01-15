Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.8190, with a volume of 23773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 664.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

