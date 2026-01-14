Short Interest in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Declines By 56.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,630,712 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 8,315,248 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,983,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,983,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tame inflation readings have recently pushed the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting demand for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Read More.

Tame inflation readings have recently pushed the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting demand for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment measures have improved (Fear & Greed moved into “greed”), which can underpin passive flows into large-cap index funds such as VOO. Read More.

Investor sentiment measures have improved (Fear & Greed moved into “greed”), which can underpin passive flows into large-cap index funds such as VOO. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 2025 earnings season is starting (big banks first); strong corporate results could sustain S&P highs, but disappointing reports would amplify downside risk for VOO. Earnings are a key near-term catalyst. Read More.

The Q4 2025 earnings season is starting (big banks first); strong corporate results could sustain S&P highs, but disappointing reports would amplify downside risk for VOO. Earnings are a key near-term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets continue to profile VOO as a core S&P 500 exposure for investors — supportive for long-term flows but not a catalyst for short-term moves. Read More.

Analysts and outlets continue to profile VOO as a core S&P 500 exposure for investors — supportive for long-term flows but not a catalyst for short-term moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor demand for Vanguard’s income-focused ETFs (retiree flows) highlights broader brand inflows to Vanguard products; this is positive for the firm but has an indirect impact on VOO. Read More.

Investor demand for Vanguard’s income-focused ETFs (retiree flows) highlights broader brand inflows to Vanguard products; this is positive for the firm but has an indirect impact on VOO. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates show small, mixed pre-market moves in VOO tied to broader index gyrations rather than VOO-specific news. Read More.

Market updates show small, mixed pre-market moves in VOO tied to broader index gyrations rather than VOO-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Soft PPI readings alongside other mixed data have created intraday choppiness that tends to weigh on index ETFs; uncertainty on macro prints can trigger short-term outflows. Read More.

Soft PPI readings alongside other mixed data have created intraday choppiness that tends to weigh on index ETFs; uncertainty on macro prints can trigger short-term outflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn policy risk (Fed/guidance and rate expectations) and earnings downside could create headwinds for US stocks, a direct negative for VOO’s near-term performance. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.94. 8,617,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699,092. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $640.16. The company has a market cap of $849.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.25.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.