Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/24/2025.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $167.16. 16,390,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $336.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reports the U.S. is expected to grant Chevron an expanded Venezuela license this week, which could allow increased production and revenue if implemented. Article Link

Reuters reports the U.S. is expected to grant Chevron an expanded Venezuela license this week, which could allow increased production and revenue if implemented. Positive Sentiment: Financial press (FT / Seeking Alpha) says Chevron is poised to expand operations in Venezuela amid U.S. talks — a development that supports longer?term upstream growth expectations. Article Link

Financial press (FT / Seeking Alpha) says Chevron is poised to expand operations in Venezuela amid U.S. talks — a development that supports longer?term upstream growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Prominent portfolio manager Stephanie Link publicly said she’s buying more Chevron, signaling incremental institutional demand and confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Link

Prominent portfolio manager Stephanie Link publicly said she’s buying more Chevron, signaling incremental institutional demand and confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices have bounced back above key levels, boosting near?term earnings prospects for major integrated oils like Chevron. Article Link

Oil prices have bounced back above key levels, boosting near?term earnings prospects for major integrated oils like Chevron. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ 2026 market outlook highlights energy among sectors to watch amid geopolitical shifts — a thematic tailwind but not company?specific guidance. Article Link

Zacks’ 2026 market outlook highlights energy among sectors to watch amid geopolitical shifts — a thematic tailwind but not company?specific guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s undercovered list) keep Chevron on investors’ radars but provide no new company guidance. Article Link

Analyst/coverage pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s undercovered list) keep Chevron on investors’ radars but provide no new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Counterweight — Venezuela expansion carries political, operational and sanction?reimposition risks; timing and scope of any license rollout remain uncertain, which could limit upside or create volatility.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,313,137.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,215.35. This represents a 86.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,990 shares of company stock worth $99,716,808. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after buying an additional 142,662 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 37.7% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.