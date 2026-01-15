Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. 3,775,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

