Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,884,826,000 after buying an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,325,000 after buying an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

