Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,164 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 22,916 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

SPUU traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,643. The company has a market cap of $241.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $191.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.9058 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 106.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

