Short Interest in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Decreases By 57.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 312,277 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 728,080 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFFA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 153,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. PFFA was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Virtus.

