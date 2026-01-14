FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,839 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 208,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

GUNR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 619,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

