NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Short Interest Down 57.4% in December

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,993 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 9,379 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,304 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Performance

EGGS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,157 shares during the period. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 75.82% of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

