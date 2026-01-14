Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.4707, but opened at $8.75. Mitie Group shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.
Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
