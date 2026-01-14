Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.46, but opened at $193.50. Western Digital shares last traded at $202.2730, with a volume of 981,304 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $240.00 price objective on Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%.The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-2.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,779.72. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock worth $4,013,785. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Western Digital by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.