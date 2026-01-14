First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,003 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 3,423,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MISL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 336,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,646. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,037.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

