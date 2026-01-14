Short Interest in Heatwurx Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Decreases By 97.2%

Heatwurx Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 98,000 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 3,454,719 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,086,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,086,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,622. Heatwurx has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that Heatwurx will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heatwurx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heatwurx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heatwurx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes three chemotherapy drugs comprising Gemcitabine, PCS3117 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to treat pancreatic, biliary tract, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; Capecitabine, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T that is in pre-clinical studies to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers.

