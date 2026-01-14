Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 90% Higher – Should You Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) was up 90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 482,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 101,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 90.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

