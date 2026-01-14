Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $30.95, but opened at $33.08. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.