Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,205 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 24,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 69,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 73,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.