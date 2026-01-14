FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%.

FingerMotion Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FNGR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 281,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,044. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -0.83. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FingerMotion by 143.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FingerMotion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

FingerMotion, Inc is a mobile technology solutions provider focused on delivering affordable smartphones and digital services to emerging markets. The company’s core operations include the design, manufacture, and distribution of mobile devices under its proprietary Spyce brand, offering entry-level and mid-range handsets optimized for performance, security, and ease of use. FingerMotion integrates embedded software applications and firmware enhancements to improve user experience, device management, and after-sales support.

In addition to hardware, FingerMotion has developed a suite of mobile financial services and digital commerce offerings.

