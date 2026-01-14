Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Down 85.1% in December

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,598 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 17,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 2.1%
JFBRW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Jeffs’ Brands
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffs’ Brands
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Zacks Puts $25.50 target on BSEM!
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.