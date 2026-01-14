Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Down 85.1% in December

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,598 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 17,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 2.1%

JFBRW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

