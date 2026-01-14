Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 14th (AMH, ARE, BK, BRX, BXP, DLR, EL, EQIX, ESAB, FRT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 14th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

BXP (NYSE:BXP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $74.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $206.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $965.00 to $959.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $114.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $252.00 to $233.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $36.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

