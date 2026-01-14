Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.35%.
Greystone Logistics Trading Down 9.5%
Greystone Logistics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 99,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.13.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
