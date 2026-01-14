Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Greystone Logistics Trading Down 9.5%

Greystone Logistics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 99,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

