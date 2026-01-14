FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.8450, with a volume of 76414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $442,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.