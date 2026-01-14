Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY) Short Interest Update

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,076 shares, an increase of 502.2% from the December 15th total of 1,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,460,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,443,000.

Get Lazard Japanese Equity ETF alerts:

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Price Performance

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Japanese Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.