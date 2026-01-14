Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Rises By 405.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,832 shares, an increase of 405.7% from the December 15th total of 3,526 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 1,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The company has a market cap of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEM was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

