Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Down 3.5%

CGX traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.51. 502,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,862. The stock has a market cap of C$666.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.04. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.49.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineplex had a positive return on equity of 172.20% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of C$348.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance. The media segment includes cinema media and digital place-based media operations. The amusement and leisure reporting segment manages the operation and distribution of gaming and vending equipment. Formerly housed in the amusement and leisure segment, the location-based entertainment business derives revenue from entertainment restaurant chains like The Rec Room and Playdium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.