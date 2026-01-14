Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cineplex
Cineplex Stock Down 3.5%
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineplex had a positive return on equity of 172.20% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of C$348.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance. The media segment includes cinema media and digital place-based media operations. The amusement and leisure reporting segment manages the operation and distribution of gaming and vending equipment. Formerly housed in the amusement and leisure segment, the location-based entertainment business derives revenue from entertainment restaurant chains like The Rec Room and Playdium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- More than 2 million ounces defined – and still early in their story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.