Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $120.4650, but opened at $128.34. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $128.34, with a volume of 1,217 shares trading hands.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

