iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $610.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.