Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nelnet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nelnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $142.87.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.43. Nelnet had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $51,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 704 shares in the company, valued at $90,780.80. This trade represents a 36.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nelnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 58,600.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet’s business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

