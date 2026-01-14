International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.02 and last traded at GBX 128.60, with a volume of 2798178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.40.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 62,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 per share, for a total transaction of £76,925.43. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

