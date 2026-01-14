Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.