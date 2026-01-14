Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAX) Short Interest Up 806.1% in December

Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,543 shares, a growth of 806.1% from the December 15th total of 391 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTAX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 655,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 601,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTAX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758. Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to provide federal tax-exempt current income through an actively managed portfolio of US high-yield municipal bonds with varying maturities. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity between 5 and 30 years HTAX was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by Macquarie.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.